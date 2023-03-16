Full Year 2022 Bridgepoint Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

William N. Jackson - Bridgepoint Group plc - Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to Bridgepoint's 2022 Results Presentation. I'm William Jackson, Bridgepoint's Chairman, and I'm joined this morning by Adam Jones, our CFO. Many of you will have met Adam. And Raoul Hughes is with us today, our Group Managing Partner. Raoul leads our business development activities; and Andrew Konopelski, who's the managing partner of Bridgepoint Credit is also here today. Lots of interesting things going on in the credit world. So Andrew is going to be available to answer questions later on that may come up on that area. Firstly, it's a real pleasure to welcome everybody, to the call. And importantly, an even bigger pleasure to present a strong set of results for Bridgepoint for 2022. It was our first full year as a listed business. And on this morning, I'm going to cover 3 main topics. Firstly, a summary of our full year results. Adam is going to dive into those in a bit more detail later on.



I'm going to give you an update on our capital raising activities. Very important, I know, to many people listening