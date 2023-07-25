Half Year 2023 Bridgepoint Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Great. Thanks, Irene. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Bridgepoint's 2023 Interim Results Presentation. I'm William Jackson, Bridgepoint's Chairman, and I'm joined this morning by Adam Jones, who -- those of you who tuned into these presentations regularly will know is our CFO. Xavier Robert, our CIO, is with us this morning. Xavier hasn't been at one of these presentations before, but he's a long-standing senior member of the Bridgepoint team and is well placed to talk about the current market. And of course, Andrew Konopelski, who's the Managing Partner of Bridgepoint Credit, is also with us to share his enthusiasm for current market conditions in the credit markets.

