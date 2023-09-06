Bridgepoint Group PLC Corporate Call Transcript

Sep 06, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of Bridgepoint adding Energy Capital Partners to the Bridgepoint Group. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind all participants that this call is being recorded.



I will now hand over to William Jackson, Executive Chairman, Bridgepoint Group plc to open the presentation. Please go ahead.



William N. Jackson - Bridgepoint Group plc - Chairman & Managing Partner



Thanks, Donna. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us at short notice for this call. I'm William Jackson, Bridgepoint's Chairman. And I'm joined this morning by Raoul Hughes and Adam Jones. Veterans of these calls will know them well. And I'm delighted to introduce this morning, Doug Kimmelman, Head of ECP.



Today, we're announcing the next step in the strategy that we set out very clearly at the time of our IPO in July 2021, with the addition of ECP to the Bridgepoint platform. We've talked at some length about the criteria for adding what we've described as a third leg to Bridgepoint. And I think if