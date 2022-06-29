Q4 2022 Ammo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 29, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Reed Anderson of ICR. Thank you, Reed. You may begin.



Reed Anderson - ICR INC. - IR



Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to AMMO, Inc's conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year, fiscal 2022. On the call today from AMMO, Inc, with prepared remarks are Fred Wagenhals, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Rob Goodmanson, President; and Rob Wiley, Chief Financial Officer.



By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release which went out this afternoon at approximately 4:05 PM, Eastern time. If you have not received the release, it is available on the Investor Relations portion of AMMO, Inc's website at www.ammoinc.com. This call is being webcast and a replay will be available on the company's website as well.



Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone