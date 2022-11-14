Q2 2023 Ammo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good afternoon and welcome to the AMMO, Inc.'s fiscal second quarter 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes.



I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Blazei of CoreIR, the company's Investor Relations firm. Please go ahead, sir.



Matt Blazei - CoreIR - IR



Good morning and thank you for participating in today's conference call. Joining me from AMMO leadership team are Fred Wagenhals, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Rob Wiley, Chief Financial Officer; and John Flynn.



During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including statements that address AMMO's expectations for future performance or operational results. Forward-looking statements involve risks and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. For more information about these risks, please