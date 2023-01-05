Ammo Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jan 05, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Tod Wagenhals - AMMO, Inc. - EVP & Secretary



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Will the meeting please come to order. Thank you.



My name is Tod Wagenhals, Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary. I will establish that the meeting has been duly called and that a quorum is present for the annual meeting.



I would like to welcome you to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of AMMO, Inc. With us today are some members of the Board and members of AMMO, Inc. senior management. I would like to take a moment to recognize Fred Wagenhals, CEO and Chairman of the Board; Rusty Wallace, Harry Markley, Richard Childress, Jessica Lockett, Randy Luth, Steve Urvan, Wayne Walker, and Christos Tsentas. We will conduct our fourth annual