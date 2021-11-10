Nov 10, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 10, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* HacÃ¨ne Boumendjel
* Jesper Trolle
Exclusive Networks SA - CEO & Executive Director
* Pierre Boccon-Liaudet
Exclusive Networks SA - CFO & Operations
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Alastair P. Nolan
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Ben Castillo-Bernaus
BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - Analyst
* Richard Nguyen
Societe Generale Cross Asset Research - Senior Analyst, Software & IT Sector
* Rosslyn Antony Jobber
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD, Deputy Head of EMEA and European Research & Research Analyst
* Stacy Elizabeth Pollard
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of Software and IT Equity Research
=====================
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Exclusive Networks Third Quarter 2021 Update. My name is Courtney, and I
Q3 2021 Exclusive Networks SAS Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 10, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...