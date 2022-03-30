Full Year 2021 Exclusive Networks SAS Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Hacene Boumendjel - Exclusive Networks SAS - IR Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Exclusive Networks' 2021 full-year results conference call



First, I would like to draw your attention at the disclaimer on slide 2 of this deck regarding the information contained within this document and, in particular, the forward-looking statements.



Today's call is scheduled to last about 90 minutes, and I'd like to introduce our key speakers this morning, including Networks' CEO, Jesper Trolle; and Pierre