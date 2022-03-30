Mar 30, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello and welcome to the Exclusive Networks call. My name is Josh and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note that this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand you over to your host, Hacene Boumendjel, Head of Investor Relations, to begin. Thank you.
Hacene Boumendjel - Exclusive Networks SAS - IR Director
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Exclusive Networks' 2021 full-year results conference call, which is broadcasted live and will be available on demand on our website. The presentation slides and press release for this call are also available on our website in the Investor Relations section.
First, I would like to draw your attention at the disclaimer on slide 2 of this deck regarding the information contained within this document and, in particular, the forward-looking statements. I invite all participants to read this.
Today's call is scheduled to last about 90 minutes, and I'd like to introduce our key speakers this morning, including Networks' CEO, Jesper Trolle; and Pierre
Full Year 2021 Exclusive Networks SAS Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 30, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...