Q2 2022 Exclusive Networks SAS Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Exclusive Networks' Second Quarter 2022 update. My name is Jess, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, HacÃ¨ne Boumendjel, Head of Investor Relations, to begin today's call. Thank you.



HacÃ¨ne Boumendjel;Head of Investor Relations -



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Exclusive Networks' Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call, which is broadcasted live and will be available on demand on our website. The presentation slides and press release for this call are also available on our website in the investor relations section.



First, I would like to draw your attention on the disclaimer on Slide 2 of this deck regarding the information contained within this document, in particular, the forward-looking statements. I invite all participants to read this. Today's call is scheduled to last about 60 minutes, and I'd like to introduce our key speakers this morning, Jesper Trolle, CEO of Exclusive Networks; and Pierre Boccon-Liaudet,