Full Year 2022 Exclusive Networks SAS Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Hacene Boumendjel - Exclusive Networks SA - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Exclusive Networks' Full Year 2022 Financial Results. We are broadcasted live and this will be available on-demand on our website. The presentation slides and the press release for this call are also available on our website in the Investor Relations section.



First, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2 of this deck regarding the information contained within this document and in particular forward-looking statements. I invite all participants to read this. Today's call is scheduled to last about 90 minutes and I'd like to introduce our key speakers this morning: Jesper Trolle, CEO of Exclusive Networks; and Nathalie Buhnemann, our CFO. The presentation will last about 60 minutes and will be followed by a Q&A session. If we don't have the time to take everyone's question in this session, I am available and happy to take any of your questions following up the call.



I'll now pass it over to Jesper for a few opening remarks and his overview of the full year results.