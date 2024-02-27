Feb 27, 2024 / 05:10PM GMT

Vilas T. Abraham - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Hi, everybody. Thanks for joining us today. I'm Vilas Abraham, the BDC analyst here at UBS. And for this session, I'm pleased to be joined by Kipp DeVeer, the CEO of Ares Capital Corporation and Head of Ares Credit Group as well as Scott Lem, the newly appointed CFO at ARCC. As many of you know, ARCC is the largest publicly-traded BDC with $23 billion in assets as well as one of the longest-running public BDCs with a nearly 20-year track record in direct lending. So with that brief introduction, why don't we jump in? Thank you for joining us, Kipp and Scott.



Robert Kipp DeVeer - Ares Capital Corporation - CEO & Director



Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - AnalystMaybe we can start, Kipp, with your perspective on the U.S. economy. Through the lens of your middle market direct lending business how would you characterize the health or lack thereof of the economy as we move