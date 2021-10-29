Oct 29, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT
Operator
(Spoken in foreign language). (Operator Instructions).
Ching Gong - CIBC - Moderator
(Interpreted). Good morning, everyone. Welcome to BBMG's corporate results analyst conference call. I am CIBC's building material analyst, [Ching Gong], and I want to thank the BBMG management for attending our conference call today. And now let me pass on to Jin Zeng, the Board Secretary of BBMG, to introduce the management on the line today (inaudible).
Jin Zeng - BBMG Corporation - Board Secretary
(Spoken in foreign language).
Ching Gong - CIBC - Moderator
Okay and Jin just introduced the management onboard today. Apart from himself we have (inaudible) from the Finance Department; (inaudible), the General Manager of the Marketing Center of Jidong Cement; (inaudible), Manager of the Finance Department of Jidong Cement; and [Fung Shu], CFO BBMG Property Development Group; and (inaudible), Deputy Director of the Board Office of BBMG.
Jin Zeng - BBMG Corporation
Q3 2021 BBMG Corp Earnings Call (Chinese, English) Transcript
Oct 29, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...