Dec 05, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Shaun Morton On the Beach Group plc-CEO



Welcome to the 2023 results of On the Beach. I'm Shaun Morton, CEO of the company, and I'm joined by John Wormald, the CFO. I will start with some highlights from the year, that we've had a very, very good year. It's been our best summer ever, delivering TTV of nearly GBP1.1 billion, which is 26% more than last year, with an increase in passenger numbers over the summer of 13%. Sales continued to grow in long haul and premium holidays, which we set out as our key expansion areas last year. Long haul sales up 74% and five star sales up 32%.



This was our second year of offering perks to our customers, including free lounge and fast track. This gave us a communicable point of difference versus our competitors, acts as an acquisition tool for new customers, and a retention tool for existing customers. The direct result that we've seen is a higher purchase intent, improved customer satisfaction, and an increased likelihood to rebook. This proposition is supported by our market-leading access to quality hotel product, ensuring we secure the best rates for