Full Year 2019 Dustin Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Thomas Ekman - Dustin Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Acting VP of Supply Chain



Thank you very much, operator. Very good. Good morning, everyone, and most welcome to our fourth quarter presentation and conference call. I hope you have had a good morning so far.



Here on our side of the call is myself, Thomas Ekman; and we have Johan Karlsson, CFO; and Fredrik SÃ¤tterstrÃ¶m, Head of IR, in the room as well.



So today, we present our fourth and last quarter ending our fiscal year '18/'19, a very interesting and transformational year for us, where we have put a lot of effort in increasing service sales and building capabilities for that,