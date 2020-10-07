Full Year 2020 Dustin Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 07, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Thomas Ekman - Dustin Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good. Thank you very much. And most welcome, everyone, and good morning, both to our existing and potential new shareholders to our fourth quarter presentation and conference call, which also ends our fiscal year for '19/'20. I hope you all have had a good morning despite the continued difficult time in our history. Here on my side on the call is, as said, myself, Thomas Ekman, and Johan Karlsson, and we will present our numbers for today.



So we present our fourth quarter and full year results. Our market, like the world at large, is, as we all know, in a situation which is still tough to navigate. And even though we are all much wiser now than a couple of months ago, the short-term outlook is, of