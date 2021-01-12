Q1 2021 Dustin Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Thomas Ekman - Dustin Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, operator, and good morning, everyone, and most welcome both to our existing and new and potential new shareholders to our first quarter presentation and conference call. Hope you're all well and have a good morning despite the continued difficult time in our history.



Here on our side of the call is myself, Thomas Ekman, and Johan Karlsson and Fredrik SÃ¤tterstrÃ¶m in the room as well.



So today, we present our first quarter results for our fiscal year 2021. We are, as you know, and all of us are doing, we are navigating ourselves through our different markets through the current fairly turmoil conditions, but I'm very proud of our achievements and everyone adopting for the strong contribution in helping