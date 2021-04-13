Q2 2021 Dustin Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 13, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Thomas Ekman - Dustin Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, operator, and good morning, and most welcome, everyone, both, of course, our existing and new and potential new shareholders to our second quarter presentation and conference call. Hope you all have had a good morning so far.



Here on our side on the call is myself, Thomas Ekman; and Johan Karlsson, CFO; and also Fredrik SÃ¤tterstrÃ¶m, Head of IR, in the room as well. So today, we present our second quarter results for our fiscal year 2021. And we are continuously navigating ourselves in our different markets through the current conditions. And I must say, I'm very proud of our achievements, and everyone at Dustin for their strong contribution in helping and supporting our customers