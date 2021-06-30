Q3 2021 Dustin Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 30, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Thomas Ekman - Dustin Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and most welcome to our third quarter call presentation today. We hope you're all well and have a good morning so far. Here on our side of the call is myself, Thomas Ekman; and we have Johan Karlsson, CFO; and Fredrik SÃ¤tterstrÃ¶m, Head of IR, also in the room here as well.



So today, we present our third quarter results for our fiscal year 2021. And we are continuing to navigating ourselves on our different markets through the current conditions. And I also want to emphasize here too that I'm very proud of our achievements and everyone is asking for their strong contribution in helping and supporting our customers and continues to enable our customers to stay in the forefront,