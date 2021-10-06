Oct 06, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Dustin Group Audiocast with Teleconference Q4 2020/2021. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.
Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Thomas Ekman; and CFO, Johan Karlsson. Please begin your meeting.
Thomas Ekman - Dustin Group AB(publ)-President&CEO
Good. Thank you very much, operator. And good morning, and most welcome, everyone, both our existing and new and potential new shareholders to our fourth quarter presentation and conference call. Hope you're all well and had a good morning so far. Here, as said, on the call is myself, Thomas Ekman; and Johan Karlsson, CFO.
So today, we present our fourth quarter also ending our fiscal year for 2021. And this Q4 has been a transformative quarter in many ways. First, we see that our markets and the world is opening up, and the corona restrictions that has been in place for the last 18 months is loosen. Secondly, we are experiencing a very strong growth built from an underlying
Q4 2021 Dustin Group AB Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 06, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...