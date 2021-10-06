Q4 2021 Dustin Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 06, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Thomas Ekman - Dustin Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good. Thank you very much, operator. And good morning, and most welcome, everyone, both our existing and new and potential new shareholders to our fourth quarter presentation and conference call. Hope you're all well and had a good morning so far. Here, as said, on the call is myself, Thomas Ekman; and Johan Karlsson, CFO.



So today, we present our fourth quarter also ending our fiscal year for 2021. And this Q4 has been a transformative quarter in many ways. First, we see that our markets and the world is opening up, and the corona restrictions that has been in place for the last 18 months is loosen. Secondly, we are experiencing a very strong growth built from an underlying