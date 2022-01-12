Q1 2022 Dustin Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 12, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Thomas Ekman - Dustin Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, operator, and good morning, and most welcome everyone, and Happy New Year, both to our existing and new and potential new shareholders to our first quarter presentation and conference call. We hope you are well and staying safe and had a good morning so far.



Here on our side on the call is myself, Thomas Ekman and Johan Karlsson, CFO; and also our IR team with Karl FÃ¶rander and Fred Satterstrom in the room. So today, we present our first quarter results for our fiscal year '21-'22. And we kick off our financial year with really strong performance, solid growth accompanied by solid margin development. I am, as always, very proud of everyone at Dustin for doing their utmost every day to deliver the great customer experience, but I