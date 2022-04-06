Q2 2022 Dustin Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 06, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Thomas Ekman - Dustin Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good. Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and most welcome, both our existing, of course, the new and potential new shareholders to our second quarter presentation and conference call. I hope you are all well. Here on my side of the call is myself, Thomas Ekman; and Johan Karlsson, CFO; and Fredrik SÃ¤tterstrÃ¶m also, Head of IR, in the room as well.



So today, we present our second quarter results for our fiscal year '21/'22. And to start with, I must say, this has been, of course, a very special quarter, starting the quarter with more or less open markets and societies in December with then relaxed corona restrictions to complete lockdowns in all our markets in the end of December and January,