Q3 2022 Dustin Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Thomas Ekman - Dustin Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Great. Thank you very much. Good morning and most welcome, everyone, to our conference call, our third quarter presentation. Welcome to our existing and new -- and financial new shareholders, and I hope you are all well.



Here on our side of the call is myself, Thomas Ekman; and we have Johan Karlsson, CFO, who's in the room; and Fredrik Satterstrom, our Head of IR as well.



Good. So today, we present our third quarter results for our fiscal year '21/'22. And I think we can proceed directly into the presentation. For your reference, we have a Dustin at a glance on Slide 2. But I think we can move directly to Slide 3 for the financial highlights to see how we are improving and performing now during