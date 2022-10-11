Q4 2022 Dustin Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Dustin Group Audiocast Teleconference Q4 2021. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.



Today, I am pleased to present the CEO, Thomas Ekman; and CFO, Johan Karlsson. Please begin your meeting.



Thomas Ekman - Dustin Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Great. Thank you very much. Thank you. So good morning, and most welcome, everyone, to our fourth quarter presentation and full year presentation and conference call. I hope you're all well despite the world -- turmoil in the world.



But here on my side of the call, as I said myself, Thomas Ekman; and Johan Karlsson, CFO; and also Fredrik Satterstrom is also in the room here as well. So today, we present our fourth quarter results and full year results for Great. Thank you very much. Thank you. So good morning, and most welcome, everyone, to our fourth quarter presentation and full year presentation and conference call. We hope you're all well despite the world turmoil in the world. But here