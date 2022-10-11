Oct 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Thomas Ekman - Dustin Group AB(publ)-President&CEO
Great. Thank you very much. Thank you. So good morning, and most welcome, everyone, to our fourth quarter presentation and full year presentation and conference call. I hope you're all well despite the world -- turmoil in the world.
Q4 2022 Dustin Group AB Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
