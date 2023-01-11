Q1 2023 Dustin Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 11, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Here on our side it's me myself, Thomas Ekman and Johan Karlsson, and also Fredrik Satterstrom in room as well. And so today, we present our first quarter results for fiscal year '22-'23.



Our Q1 from September to November 2022 has on a macro level being characterized by the, obviously, continued escalation of the war in Ukraine, high inflation followed by increased interest rates, a fairly weak Swedish krona and high cost of energy, which is obviously dramatic change compared to our comparable Q1 just a year ago.



We kicked off the financial year with a continued software growth