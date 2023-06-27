Q3 2023 Dustin Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Welcome to the Dustin Q3 presentation for 2022, 2023. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to the CEO, Johan Karlsson; and COO, Alexandra FÃÂ¼rst. Please go ahead.



Johan Karlsson - Dustin Group AB(publ)-CEO&President



Good morning, everyone, and warm welcome to this Q3 presentation from Dustin Group. My name is Johan Karlsson, I'm the CEO. With me here in the room, I also have Alexandra FÃÂ¼rst, who is the COO of Dustin. She will help us to better understand the work we do with net working capital and investments later on in the presentation. Also in the room is Fredrik Satterstrom, Head of IR. Let's move to Slide 2 and kick off the presentation with a short introduction to Dustin.



Dustin is an IT reseller with it stays in IT hardware and software products. As you can see in the graph up to the left, 86% of sales is IT hardware and 14% is software and services. Our assortment is primarily sold online. 60% of sales go through our online platform. The share in the Nordics is