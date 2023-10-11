Q4 2023 Dustin Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 11, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Johan Karlsson - Dustin Group AB(publ)-CEO&President



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Q4 presentation from Dustin Group. So my name is Johan Karlsson, I'm the CEO. And with me in the room is also Alexandra Furst, who is the COO of Dustin. And she will help us to better understand the segment results and how we work with inventory and working capital. Also in the room is Fredrik Satterstrom, Head of IR.



Let's move to Slide 2 and Dustin in summary, just to make a brief update on Dustin. So Dustin is an IT reseller with a base in IT hardware and software products. And as you can see in the graph, up to 82% is IT hardware and 18% is software and services. Software and Services increased its share during last year by 4 percentage points.



Our assortment is primarily sold online, and 60% of sales go