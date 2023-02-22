Q4 2022 Synsam AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Martin Daniels - Synsam AB(publ)-Deputy CEO&Chief Innovation Officer



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. My name is Martin Daniels. I'm the Deputy CEO and Chief Innovation Officer at Synsam and joined with Per Hedblom, CFO at Synsam. And we will go through the results presentation for Q4 and full year 2022. We will go through a business update, a financial deep dive and then open up for Q&A. If we go into sort of a high-level summary of Q4 and 2022 as we have said before, we are experiencing a slightly weaker market. And in that market, we've been able to show strong growth and increasing market shares. Our nominal growth in Q4 was 10.3%, and that breaks down into organic growth of 6.8%. And also on the margin, we're up 19.6%, which is slightly below the target.



For the full year,