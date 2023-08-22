Q2 2023 Synsam AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Martin Daniels - Synsam AB(publ)-Deputy CEO&Chief Innovation Officer



Thank you, and good day, everyone, and welcome to Synsam's Q2 2023 report presentation. In summary, Synsam had a very strong quarter, reporting record sales and earnings for an individual single quarter ever. Very good momentum across all countries, all 4 countries growing and improving profitability versus last year and very promising to see that after a couple of quarters, we have now achieved the financial targets and that is very promising.



Lifestyle continues to be a strong driver of growth and success for Synsam. We're seeing strong intake of new customers and also the lowest churn rate we've seen since 2020. Synsam continued to take market share, drive growth in topline and combining that with an improved efficiency,