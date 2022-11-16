Nov 16, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
BjÃ¸rgulf HaukelidsÃ¦ter Eidesen - Horisont Energi AS - CEO & Founder
Good morning, and welcome to the Q3 presentation of Horisont Energi. My name is BjÃ¸rgulf HaukelidsÃ¦ter Eidesen, and I'm the CEO of the company. With me I have my two colleagues, please.
Dan Jarle FlÃ¸lo - Horisont Energi AS - CFO
Yes, good morning. My name is Dan Jarle FlÃ¸lo, and I'm the CFO in the company.
Siri Melberg - Horisont Energi AS - Head of Branding & Communication
My name is Siri Melberg. I'm responsible for communication and branding in the company.
BjÃ¸rgulf HaukelidsÃ¦ter Eidesen - Horisont Energi AS - CEO & Founder
Thank you. So, I will take you through the first part of the presentation, and then Dan, my colleague, he will take you through the financial results. Our agenda is as follows, we will start with an introduction, then go through the operational highlights for this quarter, the
Q3 2022 Horisont Energi AS Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 16, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
