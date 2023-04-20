Q4 2022 Horisont Energi AS Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

BjÃ¸rgulf HaukelidsÃ¦ter Eidesen - Horisont Energi - CEO and Founder



Welcome to this annual report presentation. I'm happy that to have you here. My name is BjÃ¸rgulf HaukelidsÃ¦ter Eidesen. I'm the CEO of Horisont Energi. Let me introduce you to my colleagues today.



Dan Jarle FlÃ¸lo - Horisont Energi - CFO



Yeah. Thank you. Good morning. My name is Dan Jarle FlÃ¸lo. I am the CFO in the company.



Siri Melberg - Horisont Energi - Head of Communications



Good morning. Siri Melberg, responsible for branding and communication.



BjÃ¸rgulf HaukelidsÃ¦ter Eidesen - Horisont Energi - CEO and Founder



Yes. So let's talk -- as a company, we are set out to accelerate the transition to carbon neutrality through pioneering projects. So we have two lines of business. It's carbon capture and storage, and it's clean energy production where we focus on clean ammonia as the energy vector. And we are a company that