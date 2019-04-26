Q1 2019 Granges AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Johan Menckel - GrÃ¤nges AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome to Granges' conference call for the first quarter of 2019. Here in Stockholm, it's me, Johan Menckel, CEO of Granges. And beside me, I have CFO, Oskar Hellstrom. As usual, we will start this presentation with an update of Granges' performance during the last quarter and touch upon some important events. Then it's time for Oskar to guide you through the financial results. After that, we conclude the presentation with a short summary and the Q&A session.



Starting with the first quarter 2019 highlights. First, I would like to say that I'm cautiously positive to how we have started the year in light of the increasingly challenging market conditions. On the Automotive side of our business, the softer market condition that we started to see in the fourth quarter continued in the first quarter this year. And as a consequence of this, our sales volume declined by 4% year-over-year in the first quarter. The most challenging market is currently Asia and, in particular, China, but we did see lower sales