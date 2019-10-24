Q3 2019 Granges AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Johan Menckel - GrÃ¤nges AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome to GrÃ¤nges Conference Call for the Third Quarter of 2019.



Here in Stockholm, it's me, Johan Menckel, CEO of GrÃ¤nges; and beside me, I have CFO, Oskar HellstrÃ¶m.



As usual, we will start this presentation with an update of GrÃ¤nges' performance during the last quarter and touch upon some important events. After that, Oskar will take you through the financial results, and then we will conclude the presentation with a short summary and the Q&A session.



Starting with the third quarter of 2019 highlights. One of the main themes of the quarter is undoubtedly the challenging market conditions, especially on the automotive side of our business. Demand in Asia and, in particular, China remains to be on the weak side, but we did also see lower demand from European automotive customers in the quarter. The demand for the HVAC and other businesses in Americas continues to develop positively, but we are, unfortunately, not able to capture this growth due to limitations of available