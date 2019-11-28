Nov 28, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Johan Menckel - GrÃ¤nges AB(publ)-CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to GrÃ¤nges' presentation of the acquisition of Aluminium Konin. Here in Stockholm, it's me, Johan Menckel, CEO. And with me, I have CFO, Oskar HellstrÃ¶m.



Over the next 0.5 hour, I will take the opportunity to give you some more detail around the transaction. And at the end of the presentation, we will also make sure to answer any questions that you may have.



First, I would like to say that I'm very, very happy that we have managed to get where we are today. Aluminium Konin is a very good complement to our existing business and a great opportunity for us to capture growth. We have tried to acquire this for quite some time. And luckily for us, the seller changed their mind about selling this company earlier this year.



I will now start with giving you the transaction highlights before going in to more detail in the different areas.



We have signed an agreement to acquire the Polish aluminum rolling company Aluminium Konin. This is an