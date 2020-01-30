Q4 2019 Granges AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Johan Menckel - GrÃ¤nges AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome to GrÃ¤nges Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter of 2019. Here in Stockholm, it's me, Johan Menckel, CEO of GrÃ¤nges ; and beside me, I have CFO, Oskar HellstrÃ¶m.



As usual, we will start this presentation with an update of GrÃ¤nges performance during the last quarter and touch upon some more important events.



After that, Oskar will take you through the financial results, and then we will conclude the presentation with a short summary and a Q&A session.



Starting with the fourth quarter's 2019 highlights. In the quarter, we have taken important steps to strengthen our platform for future growth. In November, we announced the acquisition of Aluminium Konin, which will be our largest acquisition since we bought Noranda back in 2016.



In the quarter, we also completed the expansion of the Huntingdon facility in the U.S., that will be an important enabler for continued growth in primarily the HVAC market. Another main theme of the quarter is the challenging market