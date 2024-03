Q1 2020 Granges AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Welcome to Gränges' conference call for the first quarter of 2020. As usual, here in Stockholm, it's me, Johan Menckel, CEO of Gränges. And with me, I have CFO, Oskar Hellström.



We will start this presentation with an update of Gränges' performance during the last quarter and highlight some important events. After that, Oskar will take you through the financial results, and then we will conclude the presentation with a short summary and a Q&A session.



The first quarter of 2020 included great challenges for Gränges but also great success. As we're all aware, the world is currently severely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. The extraordinary measures that the governments and authorities have taken to reduce the spread of the virus have significantly affected market conditions and operating conditions where Gränges operates.



During the first quarter, we experienced very challenging market conditions, especially on the automotive side of our business, as many car producers