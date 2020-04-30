Q1 2020 Granges AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Johan Menckel - GrÃ¤nges AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome to GrÃÂ¤nges' conference call for the first quarter of 2020. As usual, here in Stockholm, it's me, Johan Menckel, CEO of GrÃÂ¤nges. And with me, I have CFO, Oskar HellstrÃÂ¶m.



We will start this presentation with an update of GrÃÂ¤nges' performance during the last quarter and highlight some important events. After that, Oskar will take you through the financial results, and then we will conclude the presentation with a short summary and a Q&A session.



The first quarter of 2020 included great challenges for GrÃÂ¤nges but also great success. As we're all aware, the world is currently severely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. The extraordinary measures that the governments and authorities have taken to reduce the spread of the virus have significantly affected market conditions and operating conditions where GrÃÂ¤nges operates.



During the first quarter, we experienced very challenging market conditions, especially on the automotive side of our business, as many car producers