Apr 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Johan Menckel - GrÃ¤nges AB(publ)-CEO
Welcome to GrÃÂ¤nges' conference call for the first quarter of 2020. As usual, here in Stockholm, it's me, Johan Menckel, CEO of GrÃÂ¤nges. And with me, I have CFO, Oskar HellstrÃÂ¶m.
We will start this presentation with an update of GrÃÂ¤nges' performance during the last quarter and highlight some important events. After that, Oskar will take you through the financial results, and then we will conclude the presentation with a short summary and a Q&A session.
The first quarter of 2020 included great challenges for GrÃÂ¤nges but also great success. As we're all aware, the world is currently severely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. The extraordinary measures that the governments and authorities have taken to reduce the spread of the virus have significantly affected market conditions and operating conditions where GrÃÂ¤nges operates.
During the first quarter, we experienced very challenging market conditions, especially on the automotive side of our business, as many car producers
Q1 2020 Granges AB Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
