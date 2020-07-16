Q2 2020 Granges AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Welcome to GrÃ¤nges conference call for the second quarter of 2020. As usual, here in Stockholm, it's me, Johan Menckel, CEO of GrÃ¤nges; and with me, I have CFO, Oskar Hellstrom. We will start this presentation with an update of the general market situation and GrÃ¤nges' performance during the last quarter. After that, Oskar will take you through the financial results, and then we will conclude the presentation with a short summary and the Q&A session.



When we now have the second quarter of 2020 behind us, we can conclude that this turned out to be the most challenging quarter in the modern history of GrÃ¤nges. As we're all aware of, the world is currently severely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. The extraordinary measures that have been taken to reduce the spread of the virus have significantly affected market conditions for GrÃ¤nges in the second quarter.



We started to see the impact on demand already in the first quarter when the car producers in Asia and Europe close their production