Q3 2020 Granges AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Johan Menckel - GrÃ¤nges AB(publ)-CEO&President



Welcome to GrÃ¤nges Conference Call for the third quarter of 2020. As usual, here in Stockholm, it's me, Johan Menckel, CEO of GrÃ¤nges; and with me, I have our CFO, Oskar Hellstrom.



We will start this presentation with an update of the general market situation and GrÃ¤nges performance during the last quarter.



After that, Oskar will take you through the financial results and then we will conclude the presentation with a short summary and the Q&A session.



When we presented the second quarter results in July, we looked back on the most challenging quarter in the modern history of GrÃ¤nges. Although we, at that point, expected the situation would improve in the second half of the year, the third quarter turned out to be significantly better.



During the quarter, we have experienced sequentially improved market conditions in all regions, with HVAC in Americas representing the strongest development.



During the quarter, we have continued to