Q4 2020 Granges AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Johan Menckel - Gränges AB(publ)-CEO&President



Welcome to Gränges conference call for the fourth quarter of 2020. Here in Stockholm, it's me, Johan Menckel, CEO of Gränges; and beside me, I have CFO, Oskar Hellstrom. As usual, we will start this presentation with an update of Gränges performance during the last quarter and touch upon some important events. After that, Oskar will take you through the financial results and then we will conclude the presentation with a short summary and a Q&A session.



The fourth quarter of 2020 has, in many ways, been a productive and good quarter for granges. During the quarter, we continued to experience a recovery of our core markets, and the activity in both the automotive and the HVAC industry were higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019. As a consequence of the strong demand of the HVAC market and our increase of the market share, our America business had a new record year in 2020, both in terms of sales volume and earnings, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, we completed