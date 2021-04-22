Q1 2021 Granges AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Johan Menckel - GrÃ¤nges AB(publ)-CEO&President



Welcome to GrÃ¤nges Conference Call for the first quarter of 2021. Here in Stockholm, it's me, Johan Menckel, the CEO; and beside me, I have our CFO, Oskar HellstrÃ¶m.



As usual, we will start this presentation with an update of GrÃ¤nges performance during the last quarter and highlight some important events. After that, Oskar will take you through the financial results, and then we will conclude the presentation with an outlook and the Q&A session.



When summarizing the first quarter of 2021, It is clear that this is the best quarter so far for GrÃ¤nges. We experienced strong market across all regions and end customer markets during the quarter.



This contributed to an all-time high sales volume and operating profit. In total, sales volume reached 127,000 tonnes, which represents a 41% growth quarter on last year. Excluding the acquired sales volume from GrÃ¤nges Konin, the first quarter sales volume was up 14% compared with the same period last year and 16%