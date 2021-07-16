Q2 2021 Granges AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Johan Menckel - GrÃ¤nges AB(publ)-CEO&President
Welcome to GrÃ¤nges' conference call for the second quarter of 2021 here in Stockholm. It's me, Johan Menckel, CEO; and beside me, I have our CFO, Oskar Hellstrom. We will start this presentation with an update of GrÃ¤nges' performance during the last quarter and highlight some important events. After that, Oskar will take you through the financial results, and then we will conclude the presentation with an outlook and the Q&A session.
When summarizing the second quarter of 2021, we can look back on another very good quarter for GrÃ¤nges. We continue to experience strong market across all regions and end customer markets during the quarter. This contributed to an all-time high sales volume of 131,000 tonnes, which represents an 86% growth over quarter 2 last year. Excluding the acquired sales volume from GrÃ¤nges Konin, the second quarter sales volume was up 51% compared with last year.
Here, we do need to keep in mind that quarter 2 in 2020 was heavily impacted by
