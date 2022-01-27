Q4 2021 Granges AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Jorgen Rosengren - GrÃ¤nges AB(publ)-President - CEO & Interim President of Europe



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this fourth quarter earnings presentation for GrÃ¤nges. My name is Jorgen Rosengren. I'm GrÃ¤nges' CEO and President. And I'm joined here today with -- by our CFO and Deputy CEO, Oskar Hellstrom. And together, we will be taking you through our presentation of the fourth quarter results. But we will also speak about the full year 2021 and the outlook for this year, '22, and beyond.



Speaking first about the fourth quarter, it has to be said that it was a challenging quarter. But it was also a quarter that concluded a year of recovery and of investment. The market was generally quite good driven by a generally quite good economy. And the only negative in all of that was the automotive market, whereas, I'm sure all of you are aware, there have been significant slowdowns in the production of automobiles in the second half of 2021 after a very good first half, driven by general component shortages and other