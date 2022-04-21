Q1 2022 Granges AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Jorgen Rosengren - GrÃ¤nges AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this first quarter result presentation for Granges. My name is Jorgen Rosengren, Granges' CEO and I'm joined here by Oskar Hellstrom, our CFO. And together, we'll be taking you through the presentation today of our first quarter results.



To start out with, it's got to be said that the first quarter was a very turbulent quarter in the environment that we're in with the terrible Russian war in Ukraine and also other turbulence among us -- around us. But despite that, we managed to record very stable sales volume, in fact we had the exact same sales volume as last year. And that was because of compensating in other sectors for the sectors that were affected by the various commotions around us.



We also improved our margin quite a bit and that was something we regard as an achievement because it happened despite very large cost increases for various input factors like energy, transport and other things. And those 2