Q3 2022 Granges AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Jorgen Rosengren - GrÃ¤nges AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome to this third quarter presentation of the results for Granges. My name is Jorgen Rosengren, I'm Granges's CEO, and I'm joined here also by Oskar Hellstrom, our CFO, and we'll take you through the third quarter result for our company. We'll be referring to the presentation that you can see on screen, but it's also available on our homepage under the Investor Relations tab.



So, in summary, for the third quarter, we saw, in fact, a very stable sales volume of 120,000 tonnes relative to 119,000 tonnes last year. And it's a sign of strength we feel that our different regions or different segments compensate for each other. We saw, of course, continued strong demand in Americas which has been the case for many quarters on now. And also, I'm very -- we're very happy to be able to say that we saw a very strong recovery after the post-COVID shutdown -- after the COVID shutdown that we had in the second quarter in China, and that