Q4 2022 Granges AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Jorgen Rosengren - GrÃ¤nges AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this Fourth Quarter 2002 (sic) [2022] and Full Year Presentation for 2002 (sic) 2022 for GrÃ¤nges. My name is Jorgen Rosengren. I am GrÃ¤nges CEO, and I'm joined here by our CFO and Deputy CEO, Oskar Hellstrom.



The fourth quarter of 2022 was a stable quarter, which concluded a record year. We had stable sales volume of approximately 110,000 tonnes relative to 112,000 last year. And across our segment, we had a continued stable demand in Americas and a very strong post-COVID recovery in Asia, whereas the situation in Europe was decidedly weaker.



Our profit measured as the adjusted operating profit was up 10% in the quarter to SEK 153 million relative to SEK 139 million. And this is, of course, despite the quite serious challenges that we faced in the outside world with notably energy prices in Europe. We had a strong cash flow. We reduced the net debt and we improved our leverage during the quarter. Taken as a whole,