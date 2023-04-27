Q1 2023 Granges AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Jorgen Rosengren
GrÃ¤nges AB (publ) - President & CEO
* Oskar Hellstrom
GrÃ¤nges AB (publ) - Deputy CEO & CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Gustaf Schwerin
Handelsbanken Capital Markets AB, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Karl Bokvist
ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Kenneth Toll Johansson
Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Mats Liss
Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst
=====================
Jorgen Rosengren - GrÃ¤nges AB(publ)-President&CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this presentation of the first quarter results for GrÃ¤nges. My name is Jorgen Rosengren. I'm GrÃ¤nges' CEO, and I'm here with
