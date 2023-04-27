Q1 2023 Granges AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Jorgen Rosengren

GrÃ¤nges AB (publ) - President & CEO

* Oskar Hellstrom

GrÃ¤nges AB (publ) - Deputy CEO & CFO



Conference Call Participants

* Gustaf Schwerin

Handelsbanken Capital Markets AB, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Karl Bokvist

ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Kenneth Toll Johansson

Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Mats Liss

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst



Jorgen Rosengren - GrÃ¤nges AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this presentation of the first quarter results for GrÃ¤nges. My name is Jorgen Rosengren. I'm GrÃ¤nges' CEO, and I'm here with