Half Year 2023 Granges AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Jorgen Rosengren - GrÃ¤nges AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this presentation of Granges' first half year results for 2023. My name is Jorgen Rosengren, and I'm joined here by our CFO, Oskar Hellstrom. And we will try to take you through this morning the big picture, but also the details of our half year results. So starting with the big picture then, we had in the quarter now, a stable volume, slightly down from 122,000 tonnes last year to 120,000. And we think that this is kind of an achievement in itself in a very uncertain and volatile environment. Our good earnings in the quarter and also reduced working capital led to a good cash flow, which helps our balance sheet situation and creates flexibility, of course, for the future, very good.



I should mention that this happens despite the fact that we continue to invest rather heavily in our future and hope then, therefore, to have a very good future also looking forward. Speaking of earnings, the price and productivity and new