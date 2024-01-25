Q4 2023 Granges AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

JÃ¶rgen Rosengren Granges-President and CEO



Interim results presentation for the full year result of Granges for the year 2023. I'm here together with our VP of Communications, Investor Relations for Lukas Ãstman and also with our CFO, Oskar Hellstrom and Oscar and I will together take you through today's material, which has been distributed also on the on going into this homepage and is available there. So 2023 is a year that we're quite proud of, and it also ended in a good way. So we think that the fourth quarter is a very strong finish to what is, in fact, a record year.



Some highlights from the fourth quarter itself is that we had stable volumes slightly down and what must be characterized as a hesitant market. I'll get back to the regional split in a second. And we saw [Tom McCourt] according to customer segments, we saw stable of automotive demand. But on a check market that was characterized by destocking and return to a normal seasonality.



And right now, of course, it's winter in the Northern Hemisphere and therefore, not so much a HVAC sales. As we have