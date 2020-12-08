Q2 2021 Biovica International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 08, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Biovica International teleconference Q2 2020.
Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Anders Rylande. Speaker, please begin.
Anders Rylander - Biovica International AB(publ)-CEO&Director
Thank you very much, Nas, and welcome, everyone, to the Biovica interim report presentation. So if you move to Slide #2, we have the names of the participant. Besides me here today, I have our Executive Vice President and CFO, Cecilia Driving, Cecilia.
Cecilia Driving - Biovica International AB(publ)-CFO and Executive VP of HR&IR
Good morning, everyone.
Anders Rylander - Biovica International AB(publ)-CEO&Director
And also, our Clinical Development Director, Mattias Bergqvist.
Mattias Bergqvist - Biovica International AB
