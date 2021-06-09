Jun 09, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Anders Rylander - Biovica International AB(publ)-CEO&Director



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Biovica Capital Market Day of 2021. My name is Anders Rylander. I am the CEO of Biovica, and just a few words about my background, which is within management consultant, many years with Accenture and entrepreneurship where I co-founded management consulting company, Axholmen, which led to that I eventually came into contact with Biovica as an investor. And I was attracted by the great potential, both human and commercial, and the fact that we, with our product, can be beneficial for cancer patients on treatment and also for payers and health care providers. We'll get more into detail into that today. So now today, I'm both the CEO and the main shareholder of the company.



And talking about the agenda. And for today, we have 2.5 hours. We'll go through, first of all, a company overview, which I will do, then Dr. Malorni from Prato Hospital will take us through the oncologist perspective as he has a great experience from working with the testing