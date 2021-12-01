Dec 01, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Biovica International Audiocast Web Teleconference Q2 2021. (Operator Instructions)
Today, I am pleased to present Anders Rylander, Cecilia Driving and Henrik Winther. Please begin.
Anders Rylander - Biovica International AB(publ)-CEO&Director
Thank you very much, and hello, and welcome, everyone, to the Biovica second quarter interim report, a quarter that ended in October for us. And if we move to Slide #2, we have the list of the presenters today. So my name is Anders Rylander. I'm the CEO of the company. And together with me, I have Cecilia.
Cecilia Driving - Biovica International AB(publ)-CFO&Executive VP
Hello, everyone.
Anders Rylander - Biovica International AB(publ)-CEO&Director
Being the EVP and CFO of the company; and Henrik Winther, our SVP, Business Development and Clinical
Q2 2022 Biovica International AB Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 01, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...